Eleanor Mackey, a 2018 Middleton graduate competing for High Point Swim Club, came out on top of a tight competition Tuesday to win the girls diving title in the Madison All-City Diving Meet at West Side Swim Club.
Mackey finished sixth in the WIAA Division 1 state meet last year, helping the Cardinals claim the team championship. On Tuesday, she scored 249.90 points to lead the field of 35 participants.
Second place went to Natalie Donkle of Ridgewood, just behind with 248.10 points, and Maggie Nunn of Ridgewood was third with 242.25 points.
Donkle, a 2018 Madison Memorial graduate, took seventh at Division 1 state last year. Nunn, a 2018 Verona graduate, took fifth in Division 1 state last year. Monona’s Trinity McNall finished fourth with 228.70 points. She placed third at Division 2 state last year for Monona Grove.
In the boys age 15-18 competition, Ridgewood’s Alex Ritter, a sophomore-to-be with the Verona/Mount Horeb co-op program, scored 207.05 points to come out on top of 26 other competitors.
Ritter finished third in the age 13-14 division last year. Ritter qualified for the WIAA division 1 state meet in February, but did not qualify for the semifinals.
Seminole’s Joey Aman-Lavicky finished second (205.85), Ridgewood’s Connor Duggan was third (195.35) and Seminole’s Aidan Updegrove finished fourth (195.30). Aman-Lavicky took ninth at state last season as a sophomore from Madison West; Updegrove swims for Verona/Mount Horeb.
High Point’s Bosten Boid won the boys 10-and-younger competition with 150.60 points, followed by Ridgewood’s Jacob O’Neill (132.00 points) and A.J. Beard of Parkcrest (131.55).
In the girls 10-and-younger competition, Ridgewood’s Claire Wendler scored 147.80 points for a comfortable victory over Monona’s Mya Howe (128.60 points). Maddie Justman of High Point took third (127.15).
The All-City Swim Meet will take place Thursday to Saturday at Monona Community Pool.