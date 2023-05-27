Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With Opening Day of the 2023 Northwoods League season fast approaching on Monday, there's a flurry of activity at Warner Park as the Madison Mallards put the finishing touches on an offseason of improvements at their home ballpark.

Taking time out from an all-day cram session on Thursday, Mallards general manager Samantha Rubin had no shortage of projects to show off while touting the organization's focus on creating a welcoming space for the local community.

Despite taking a very serious approach to fan satisfaction — as well as the product on the field — the Mallards are also trying to create a fun and lively atmosphere. That playful approach was on full display earlier this year when the team took advantage of April Fools' Day to announce it was rebranding as the "Muskallards."

While the light-hearted prank didn't fool everyone, the half-muskie, half-mallard design struck a chord with baseball fans across the country and Rubin said the joke accomplished the Mallards' goal of generating interest in the team during an otherwise quiet time of the year.

"Some people believed us, and some people didn't but it was really, really cool," Rubin said. "The response was absolutely incredible. It was really cool to see the response we got from Muskallards and so we are rebranding as the Muskallards for two nights, June 16 and July 29."

Fans attending the Mallards' June 16 game against the Lakeshore Chinooks will receive a bobblehead of the team's mascot, Maynard, riding a miniature version of the mechanical Muskallard that will be arriving at the ballpark later this season.

With the Mallards kicking off their season on Monday afternoon against the Wausau Woodchucks, here's a closer look at a few of the changes fans can expect to see at Warner Park this season.

1. Ahead of schedule

The changes for the Mallards' 2023 season start before fans even get to the stadium. The team has taken a cue from Wisconsin taverns and designed its pocket schedules as pull tabs.

The Mallards' version of the popular bar game allows fans a chance to win prizes like tickets, merchandise and concessions items but it does place a few tongue-in-cheek restrictions on the game including a requirement that winners "acknowledge Wisconsin has more lakes than Minnesota, agree we only have 'Bubblers'" and more.

Fans can pick up the pull-tab schedules at area Kwik Trips, Festival Foods and Hy-Vee grocery stores.

Rubin hopes the Mallards' different take on something as basic as a pocket schedule connects with the local community, saying "people love these in Wisconsin."

The schedule also features the team's promotions for this season, which include "Pride Night," "Wizarding Night," three bobblehead giveaways and the Mallards' first partnership with the Wisconsin Alumni Association for a "On Wisconsin Night" on Aug. 10.

2. Keep it movin'

The organization also put extensive thought into clearing up logjams at its concession stands behind home plate, adding a new structure for food service to help spread out foot traffic in the area.

There is still a dedicated area for fans to purchase beer, and Rubin said the separate area for food sales should ease issues the Mallards have seen during high-demand times.

"People couldn't really walk around as easily as we would've wanted them to," she said. "So we put this container over here and then we created a new concession stand."

The food available from the converted a shipping container — covered in faux brick and adorned with new neon signage — includes fresh mini donuts, fried foods and smoked meat.

3. Avoiding the rush

Another change that's intended to help better move fans through the stadium is the addition of reserved table seating in the Mallards' Duck Blind section along the right field line. The popularity of the area had previously led to fans lining up before the gates opened for games and then racing to claim their preferred location.

Starting this season, fans will be allowed purchase a reserved table in the Mallards' Duck Blind section in a package that includes unlimited food, soda and beer. The team also offers general admission to the Duck Blind with the same food and beverage package.

After the area underwent a more thorough overhaul last season, Rubin said the changes to the Duck Blind this offseason were more about fine-tuning the space to provide an easier experience for fans.

"Prior to us having (reserved tables), people would literally sprint around the ballpark so they could get the best seat."

4. Space for everyone

The Mallards' desire to improve the fan experience at the ballpark extends to providing a safe and comfortable space for guests who can struggle with the noise of a night at the stadium.

New to Warner Park this year is a "sensory space" that not only gives fans a quiet place to go but also offers room for creative expression through a partnership with a local film studio that works with creators with autism and other disabilities.

In the second year of their partnership together, Madison-based Camp Createability helped the Mallards develop a room at the stadium they hope helps welcome families to the ballpark, and Rubin hopes that includes those who've never attended a game before.

"Last year we did our very first autism acceptance night," she said, "and we heard from a lot of fans that it was their first Mallards game, just because they never thought they could come, or they were worried, or whatever the case was.

"So what we've done is created a space where, hopefully, all families of all types feel welcome and come in."

5. Dial up a deal

In the ongoing effort to draw people to the stadium, the Mallards are introducing a ticket discount that ties into the team's Madison roots.

In a partnership with iHeart Radio and UW Credit Union, the team is rebranding section 201 at Warner Park as "Section 608" in honor of Madison's area code with all tickets in the section going for $6.08 all season.

Rubin said the promotion is an excellent way for the team to tap into local residents' passion for their city.

"What we've noticed is that people in Madison love Madison, which is awesome and totally great," she said. "So any sort of tie we can have with Madison, at all, we enjoy because it's a fun way to connect with the community."

6. On top of the action

One of the most striking physical changes to the stadium can be seen along the outfield wall. The Mallards lowered the fence in center field to 4 feet high, creating a new vantage point for fans to take in the action.

The additional space allows the Mallards to close off the area from the stadium's Backyard section to host private parties with food service available on site.

In addition to the added capacity for large groups, Rubin sees the new outfield section, with a bar-top rail along the outfield fence, as a communal space for fans to take in a new perspective of the action.

"Again it's just a really cool space where we'll have barstools, you can sit, you can watch the game from center field," she said. "If it's not rented out private then anyone can just go back there and hang out."

Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0 April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1 April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5 April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0 April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0 April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6 April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0 April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0 April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1 April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0 April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1 April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3 April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings) April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2 April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3 April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0 April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3 April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings) April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3 April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3 April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4 April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5 April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2 April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3 April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2 April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1 April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5 April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0 May 2: Rockies 3, Brewers 2 May 3: Rockies 7, Brewers 1 May 4: Rockies 9, Brewers 6 May 5: Giants 6, Brewers 4 May 6: Giants 4, Brewers 1 May 7: Brewers 7, Giants 3 May 8: Brewers 9, Dodgers 3 May 9: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2 May 10: Dodgers 8, Brewers 1 May 12: Brewers 5, Royals 1 May 13: Brewers 4, Royals 3 May 14: Brewers 9, Royals 6 May 15: Cardinals 18, Brewers 1 May 16: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2 May 17: Cardinals 3, Brewers 0 May 19: Rays 1, Brewers 0 May 20: Rays 8, Brewers 4 May 21: Brewers 6, Rays 4 May 22: Astros 12, Brewers 2 May 23: Brewers 6, Astros 0 May 24: Brewers 4, Astros 0 May 25: Giants 5, Brewers 0 May 26: Brewers vs. Giants - 7:10 p.m. May 27: Brewers vs. Giants - 3:10 p.m. May 28: Brewers vs. Giants - 1:10 p.m. May 30: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m. May 31: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m. June 1: Brewers at Blue Jays - 12:07 p.m. June 2: Brewers at Reds - 4:10 p.m. June 3: Brewers at Reds - 3:10 p.m. June 4: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m. June 5: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. June 6: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m. June 7: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m. June 8: Brewers vs. Orioles - 1:10 p.m. June 9: Brewers vs. Athletics - 7:10 p.m. June 10: Brewers vs. Athletics - 3:10 p.m. June 11: Brewers vs. Athletics - 1:10 p.m. June 13: Brewers at Twins - 6:40 p.m. June 14: Brewers at Twins - 12:10 p.m. June 16: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. June 17: Brewers vs. Pirates - 3:10 p.m. June 18: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. June 19: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 20: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 21: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 1:10 p.m. June 23: Brewers at Guardians - 6:10 p.m. June 24: Brewers at Guardians - 3:10 p.m. June 25: Brewers at Guardians - 12:40 p.m. June 26: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 27: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 28: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 29: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 30: Brewers at Pirates - 6:05 p.m. July 1: Brewers at Pirates - 3:05 p.m. July 2: Brewers at Pirates - 12:35 p.m. July 3: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 4: Brewers vs. Cubs - 3:10 p.m. July 5: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. July 6: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 7: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 8: Brewers vs. Reds - 3:10 p.m. July 9: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. MLB ALL-STAR BREAK July 14: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 15: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 16: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m. July 18: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 19: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 20: Brewers at Phillies - 11:35 a.m. July 21: Brewers vs. Braves - 7:10 p.m. July 22: Brewers vs. Braves - 6:15 p.m. July 23: Brewers vs. Braves - 1:10 p.m. July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m. July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m. Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m. Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m. Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m. Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m. Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m. Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m. Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m. Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m. Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m. Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m. Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m. Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m. Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.