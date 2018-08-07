FOND DU LAC — With a second consecutive 2-under-par 70 on Tuesday, Reedsburg’s Dylan Brown moved into a tie for second place entering Wednesday’s final round of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Junior Boys Championship at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Fond du Lac.
Rory Gierhart of Madison (Edgewood High School) shot 73 on Tuesday to drop into a tie for fourth place at 141. He shot 68 on Monday. His Edgewood teammate, Matthew Phelan, is tied for 14th at 144.
Piercen Hunt of Hartland (Arrowhead), the reigning WIAA state champion, leads the field at 65-70—135.
WISCONSIN STATE GOLF ASSOCIATION
JUNIOR BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
At Rolling Meadows GC, Fond du Lac, par 72
Tuesday's leaders (second of three rounds)
1, Piercen Hunt, Hartland, 65-70—135.
2 (tie), Dylan Brown, Reedsburg, 70-70—140; Austin Thyes, Sheboygan Falls, 70-70—140.
4 (tie), Rory Gierhart, Madison, 68-73—141; Blake Wisdom, Lake Geneva, 73-68—141.
6 (tie), Logan Lillehaug, Frederic, 71-71—142; Tyler Leach, Spring Valley, 73-69—142; James Johnson, Greendale, 73-69—142.
9 (tie), Josh Koszarek, Waterford, 74-69—143; Ryan Schuelke, Manawa, 71-72—143; Paul Lynch, Trevor, 74-69—143; Mason Gardner, Waupaca, 73-70—143; Andrew Clement, Pewaukee, 72-71—143.
14 (tie), Matthew Phelan, Fitchburg, 71-73—144; Brett Grulkowski, Franklin, 71-73—144; Jack (John) Blair, Wauwatosa, 72-72—144; Brock Hlinak, Kaukauna, 73-71—144; Jed Baranczyk, Green Bay, 75-69—144.
19 (tie), Matthew Raab, Hartland, 73-72—145; Zachary Mindel, Brookfield, 70-62—132; 21 (tie), James Gilmore, Verona, 73-73—146; John Birnbaum, Jr., Mosinee, 72-74—146; Lukas Heckmann, Middleton, 76-70—146
24 (tie), Garhett Kaegi, Verona, 72-75—147; Solomon Zarling, West Bend, 74-73—147; Tommy Kriewaldt, Madison, 76-71—147; Jack Anderson, Brookfield, 73-74—147; Danny Sanicki, Menomonee Falls, 70-77—147.
29 (tie), Matthew Zimmerman, Janesville, 72-76—148; Mason Schulz, Mukwonago, 76-72—148; Tyler Cleaves, Kaukauna, 72-76—148; Kyle Figlmiller, Appleton, 74-74—148; Mason Herkstroeter, Fond du Lac, 75-73—148.