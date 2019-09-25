University of Wisconsin senior Tess Hackworthy was named Big Ten Co-Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.
Hackworthy, a former Madison Edgewood athlete, was medalist in the stroke play portion of East-West Match Play Challenge after posting a two-round total of 5-under 139 at University Ridge Golf Course.
Her first career tournament title also helped the Badgers’ to the team victory.
The last UW golfer to win the weekly conference award was Jessica Reinecke in 2017. Hackworthy shared the honor with Michigan State senior Paz Marfa Sans.