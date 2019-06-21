Izzy and Bobbi Stricker hit the links at University Ridge Golf Course this week to ask the hard-hitting questions golf fans want to know as the American Family Insurance Championship gets underway.
Steve Stricker's daughters got to know some of the golfers better as they conducted interviews in a behind-the-scenes look at the tournament in a video the PGA Tour Champions shared Thursday night on social media.
They were even able to ask some tough questions of mom Nicki, who shares her thoughts on her role as her husband's caddie.
If you want to know which celebrity John Smoltz is currently crushing on or who "Uncle" Jerry Kelly thinks has the worst fashion sense on tour, check out the video below:
The @SteveStricker girls asked all the hard-hitting questions (😉) at @amfamchamp.— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 21, 2019
They even secured an interview with dad. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KhX2QkiI5m