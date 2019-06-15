Defending champion Scott McCarron will head the field for this year’s American Family Insurance Championship to be held June 21-23 at University Ridge Golf Course.
McCarron, who already has won three tournaments this year, leads the Charles Schwab Cup race with more than $1.7 million in PGA Tour Champions winnings.
Tournament officials Friday announced the additions of Vijay Singh and David Toms to the field, which will include nine of the top 10 and 37 of the top 40 in the Schwab Cup standings.
“We’re honored to have another exceptional field, filled with so many of the game’s most accomplished and admired players,” tournament director Nate Pokrass said. “We have familiar players returning, as well as new players who will certainly add to the competition and personality of the championship.”
The 78-player field is set, with the exception of four spots that will be determined in an 18-hole qualifier Monday at the Legend of Bergamont Golf Course in Oregon. The field is subject to change due to player withdrawals before the start of tournament play on Friday.
McCarron, who won last year’s tournament by one stroke over Madison’s Jerry Kelly, is one of two Am Fam champions who will be in the field. Kirk Triplett, winner of the inaugural event in 2016 and currently second to McCarron in the Schwab Cup, also is set to play. Fred Couples, the 2017 champion, will not be playing due to his chronic back problem that has limited him to just five Champions events this year and none since the end of March.
Tournament host Steve Stricker, along with Kelly, will take another shot at winning their hometown event. Stricker had tied for third in each of his first two attempts, while Kelly tied for 13th in 2017 before last year’s runner-up finish.
Stricker, who won the Regions Tradition last month for his first major championship, is one of nine players with Champions victories this year, joined by Scott Hoch, Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tom Pernice, Kevin Sutherland, Ken Tanigawa, McCarron and Triplett.
Nine winners of majors on the PGA Tour will be in the field: Mark Calcavecchia, John Daly, Lee Janzen, Corey Pavin, Jeff Sluman, Bob Tway, Langer, Singh and Toms.
The field will include four members of the World Golf Hall of Fame: Retief Goosen, Colin Montgomerie, Langer and Singh.
Goosen is one of three Champions tour rookies in the field, along with Darren Clarke and Chris DiMarco.
John Smoltz, a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, is one of five players to receive a sponsor’s exemption. Others are University of Illinois golf coach Mike Small, Michael Bradley, Shaun Micheel and Willie Wood.
The legendary Jack Nicklaus, owner of a record 18 major titles, will compete in the AmFam Champ Celebrity Foursome, sponsored by Madison’s Andy North, on Saturday. Nicklaus and North will play in a nine-hole scramble along with Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and country music star Toby Keith at approximately 2:30 p.m., following the final tournament group of the day.