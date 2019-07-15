AKRON, Ohio — PGA Tour Champions rookie Retief Goosen nearly won the American Family Championship in June at University Ridge in Madison, losing to eventual winner Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker in a playoff.
On Sunday, the 50-year old Hall of Famer from South Africa broke through for his first Champions victory, shooting a final-round 2-under 68 for a two-stroke edge over 65-year-old Jay Hall and Tim Petrovic in the Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club.
Goosen birdied the final two holes — he broke a tie for the lead with a 15-foot putt on the par-4 17th and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th — to finish at 6-under 274 in the fourth of the 50-and-over circuit’s five major tournaments.
“It’s been 10 years since I last won a tournament,” Goosen said. “The nerves were there, and to have those nerves a little bit again in the last few weeks, you know, you’ve just got to put yourself in a position all the time to get used to it again and that’s what I’ve done and it finally paid off this week.”
Madison resident and Edgerton native Stricker, the first-round leader after a 64, shot a 72 to finish sixth at 1 under. He was coming off a victory two weeks ago in the U.S. Senior Open in South Bend, Indiana, and also won the major Regions Tradition in May.
“Just made too many mistakes again,” Stricker said. “Didn’t make too many putts when I did have some opportunities, and you’ve got to have all parts of your game working here. It’s a great course. It was set up tough, but a great week.”
Kelly, a Madison native, shot a 73 to finish in a tie for 24th place, 12 shots back.
Three strokes ahead after opening rounds of 69 and 62, Goosen dropped a stroke behind Scott Parel on Saturday with a 75.
“Played great the first two rounds and then didn’t play all that bad yesterday, just let the course get the better of me,” Goosen said. “And today it was playing tough again. It was tough to get close, tough to make birdies, but managed to finish with four birdies in the last six holes or seven holes, so it was nice to pull it off.”
The two-time U.S. Open champion rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 first with an eagle on the par-5 second, then parred the next eight. He offset a double bogey on the par-4 11th with birdies on the par-3 12th and par-4 13th, but dropped another stroke on the par-4 14th. Firestone is a longtime PGA Tour venue, hosting the World Golf Championships event and previously the World Series of Golf.
“It’s an unbelievable course,” Goosen said. “It’s a golf course that hitting the fairways is the No. 1 priority, and even if you’re on the fairway, sometimes you struggle to get close. It’s a great golf course. This week it played tough with the way the wind blew.”
Haas, trying to become the oldest winner in tour history, closed with a 67.
“It does not suit me at all,” Haas said about Firestone. “But the way it was playing, it was playing pretty fast in the fairways and everything, and if I could keep it in the fairway I had a chance. But Retief’s hitting an iron on 17. I’m hitting a driver and that same iron.”
Petrovic shot 68.
“I’ve been struggling,” Petrovic said. “Been kind of doing everything mediocre this year. Kind of got back to work this week, kind of went back to basics.”
Parel had a 73 to tie for fourth with Kent Jones (71) at 2 under.