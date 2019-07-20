PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Only one player can realistically prevent the biggest golfing party ever seen on the Emerald Isle from exploding into life at Royal Portrush today.
Tommy Fleetwood is ready for the challenge.
“I know what it’s going to be like,” said Fleetwood, who will start the final round of the British Open in the last group for the first time in a major, four shots behind Ireland’s Shane Lowry. “I’ve had my fair share of support for the first three days. Hopefully there will still be some people out there rooting for me.”
Fleetwood — easily identifiable because of his flowing locks and rock-star looks — is one of the nice guys in golf, hugely popular in Europe and increasingly across the Atlantic.
It will be one of the few occasions he’ll be playing the role of spoiler.
“It’s going to be another chapter in my career, no matter what happens,” Fleetwood said. “And it’s going to be a very special day.”
A bogey-free 66 by Fleetwood on Saturday tied for the third-best round of the day — only Lowry and Danny Willett (65) shot better — and the fifth-best round of the week. So the 28-year-old, looking to win the first major of his career, wasn’t about to beat himself up about seeing a one-shot deficit to Lowry grow to four.
“You can easily get frustrated because Shane is doing so well and how well he’s playing,” Fleetwood said. “But ... you have to look at it realistically. I had a great day today.”
Schauffle scorned
Xander Schauffele accused the R&A of trying to ruin his image by not keeping private that his Callaway driver failed to conform to the limits of the trampoline effect. He says one player jokingly referred to him as a cheater, and he claimed he was not the only player whose driver didn’t pass in random testing this week.
“The R&A, they (ticked) me off because they attempted to ruin my image by not keeping this matter private,” Schauffele said. “This is me coming out and treating them the exact way they treated me.”
Schauffele was among 30 players randomly selected to have his driver tested at Royal Portrush to make sure it conformed.