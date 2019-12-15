Tiger Woods and US team rally to win Presidents Cup again

"I followed a plan, and it didn't quite work out, but we came damn close," Els said. "If you compare our team on paper with other teams in other sport, you would have laughed us out of the building. But we gave it a hell of a go and we came mightily close to winning and upsetting one of the greatest golf teams of all time."

Els thought back to Friday, when the Americans won two matches with birdies on the 18th hole and rallied to halve another to keep the International lead from growing.

On Sunday, all he saw was U.S. momentum that couldn't be stopped.

"We gave you everything we had," Els said to Woods at the closing ceremony. "You were the better team."

Woods hugged everyone hard, players and vice captains alike, wearing a smile not seen since he walked off the 18th green at Augusta National after becoming a Masters champion again after injuries that nearly ended his career.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We relied on one another as a team, and we did it — together," Woods said, his voice choked slightly with emotion. "This cup wasn't going to be given to us. We had to go earn it. And we did."