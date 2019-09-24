Led by individual winner Tess Hackworthy, the University of Wisconsin women's golf team won the stroke-play portion of the East-West Match Play Challenge on Monday at University Ridge Golf Course.
Hackworthy, a senior, shot rounds of 70 and 69 to finish at 5-under 139 for her first tournament title. The Badgers (291-288—3-over 579) beat runner-up Iowa State by two shots and UC Davis by three in the eight-team field.
Teammates Eloise Healey (73-73—146) and Claire Fitzgerald (75-72—147) finished tied for 12th and 15th places, respectively.
UW faces Iowa State in the championship bracket this morning.