Madison golfers won’t have to live vicariously through television coverage of the Masters this weekend.

The city has announced that its four public courses will open on Friday just as temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s for more than a week.

The 18-hole Odana Hills and nine-hole courses Monona and The Glen are scheduled to open at 10 a.m., with Yahara Hills opening its two 18-hole courses at noon, according to a news release from the city.

Golf carts will only be available at Monona. Bunker rakes and ball washers will also not be available and there will be a limited selection of food and beverage items.

City staff will continue to evaluate the weather and course conditions in the coming days and post updates on golfmadisonparks.com. However, the forecast looks favorable for golf and other outdoor activities. While only a high of 52 is predicted for Friday, the high on Saturday is forecast to be 60 degrees, with temperatures topping out in the mid- to upper 60s and low 70s for all of next week.

Rates for nine holes range from $18 to $23; 18 holes range from $35 to $45, depending on the course.

Photos: Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe Pioneer Pointe