AKRON, Ohio — Scott Parel took advantage of Retief Goosen’s problems Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’ five major tournaments.
Madison’s Steve Stricker had his poorest round of the tournament but picked up a stroke and enters the final round among a trio that is two strokes back.
Seven strokes behind Goosen at the start of the day, Parel birdied two of the last three holes — holing a 30-footer on the par-4 18th — for 3-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Goosen at Firestone Country Club. Parel had a 5-under 205 total.
“I had quite few short ones on the front nine that I didn’t make,” said Parel, who won twice on tour last year. “I guess it all evens out.
“It’s only Saturday. It would be great if that happened tomorrow, but today is only Saturday, so the lead means nothing today.”
Stricker, who won the Regions Tradition in May and the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago for his first two major titles on the 50-and-over circuit, recorded four bogeys and one birdie en route to a 73. Stricker shot 64 to take the first-round lead, then had a 70 on Friday to drop three strokes back of Goosen entering the third round.
“It’s just a good golf course,” Stricker said of Firestone, a longtime PGA Tour venue. “If you don’t hit it in the fairway, it’s a struggle. Sometimes you do hit it in the fairway and you’ve still got to maneuver a ball around a tree or overhanging limbs or branches.
“The wind came up a little bit at times today, made things a little bit more difficult. A different direction as well, three different days really wind-wise. But it’s a course you need to be on, and if you’re not, it exposes some things and you’ve got to fight your way around.”
Kent Jones (70) and Brandt Jobe (73) joined Stricker at 3 under. Madison’s Jerry Kelly recorded his second straight 72 and is tied for 22nd place at 3-over 213.
Goosen followed his opening rounds of 69 and 62 with a 75. The South African played the first four holes in 4 over, making a bogey on No. 1, a double bogey on No. 3 and another bogey on No. 4. He had two more bogeys on the back nine and made only one birdie in the round.
“I started off pretty scruffy, let me put it that way,” Goosen said. “It was a tough day out there for me. Everything seemed to go wrong. Get the wrong lies in the bunkers and all that kind of stuff. But I just kept fighting. I kept telling myself, ‘Stay in this thing, we still have another 18 tomorrow. It’s not the end of the world.’”
Parel was surprised that Goosen and the others near the top of the leaderboard after the second round struggled.
“I thought it was pretty soft. The greens I felt were a little softer than what I thought they would be, so I was kind of surprised,” Parel said. “I thought scoring behind me would be pretty good, so I don’t know what happened. But this golf course, it will get your attention. You start hitting some wayward tee shots and you can get in some bad spots out here.”