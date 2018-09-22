Steve Stricker shot a 7-under 63 on Friday to share the first-round lead at the Sanford International.
The 51-year-old Madison resident was 8 under through 17 holes at chilly, rain-softened Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but closed with a bogey to fall into a tie with Jerry Smith, Brandt Jobe and David McKenzie.
Stricker only got to play seven holes in the pro-am because of rain that prevented the field from getting in much practice.
“You’ve just kind of got to trust your yardage book and hit to the spots and then try to make a good game plan on the way into the green, too, not really knowing where to hit it or where to miss it up there on the green. Sometimes it’s good, too,” Stricker said. “You go around and you’re focused a lot more on hitting it to a specific spot and not knowing what lies ahead in the course. So I guess today was the ultimate ‘Take one hole at a time’ because we didn’t really know anything else, what was coming.”
Stricker has two wins and has not finished worse than fifth in six starts this season on the over-50 tour as he continues to play a part-time schedule on the PGA Tour. Next week, he will be one of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk’s assistants at the matches outside Paris.
McCarron came in second in the Charles Schwab Cup money standings behind Miguel Angel Jimenez, who is not playing this week.