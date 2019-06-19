Steve Stricker photo 1

Steve Stricker tees off on No. 7 during the first round of last month's PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. He didn't make the cut after shooting 5-over 145.

Tournament host Steve Stricker will be among the first players on the course Friday for the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship.

He'll go off the first tee at University Ridge Golf Course at 9 a.m. with a pair of former champions, Kirk Triplett and Scott McCarron. Triplett won the inaugural event in 2016 and McCarron won last year.

Madison's Jerry Kelly is due to tee off at 9:20 a.m. from No. 1. Half the field will start at the first hole and the other half at No. 10.

Here are Friday's tee times:

No. 1 tee

9 a.m. — Kirk Triplett, Scott McCarron, Steve Stricker

9:10 a.m. — Retief Goosen, Colin Montgomerie, Darren Clarke

9:20 a.m. — Vijay Singh, Kenny Perry, Jerry Kelly

9:30 a.m. — Rocco Mediate, Woody Austin, Michael Allen

9:40 a.m. — Scott Parel, Scott Hoch, Doug Garwood

9:50 a.m. — Marco Dawson, Duffy Waldorf, Stephen Ames

10 a.m. — Larry Mize, Dudley Hart, Shaun Micheel

10:10 a.m. — Ken Duke, Billy Andrade, Willie Wood

10:20 a.m. — Bob Estes, Dan Forsman, Olin Browne

10:30 a.m. — David Frost, Billy Mayfair, Loren Roberts

10:40 a.m. — Kent Jones, Greg Kraft, Michael Bradley

10:50 a.m. — Dan Olsen, Stephen Leaney, Fran Quinn

11 a.m. — Tom Gillis, Tommy Tolles, Cliff Kresge

No. 10 tee

9 a.m. — Steve Flesch, Bernhard Langer, Ken Tanigawa

9:10 a.m. — Brandt Jobe, Jeff Sluman, Kevin Sutherland

9:20 a.m. — Gene Sauers, Miguel Angel Jiménez, David Toms

9:30 a.m. — John Daly, Joe Durant, Paul Goydos

9:40 a.m. — Tom Pernice Jr., Paul Broadhurst, Mark Calcavecchia

9:50 a.m. — Tom Byrum, Scott Verplank, Wes Short Jr.

10 a.m. — Bob Tway, Steve Jones, Bob Gilder

10:10 a.m. — Tommy Armour III, Chris DiMarco, Lee Janzen

10:20 a.m. — Tim Petrovic, Glen Day, Fred Funk

10:30 a.m. — Gary Hallberg, Scott Simpson, Corey Pavin

10:40 a.m. — John Huston, Skip Kendall, Jerry Smith

10:50 a.m. — Gibby Gilbert III, John Smoltz, Mike Small

11 a.m. — Dave Cunningham, David McKenzie, Omar Uresti

