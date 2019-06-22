Steve Flesch finished strong Saturday with birdies on four of the final five holes en route to a second-round 7-under 65 to carry a one-shot lead over Steve Stricker, Billy Andrade and Duffy Waldorf entering the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.
Stricker, host of the PGA Tour Champions event, had a 5-under 67 for the second straight day to join Andrade and Waldorf in a three-way tie for second place.
Jerry Kelly, who held a one-shot lead after Friday's opening round, slipped into a three-way tie for fifth after posting a 2-under 70 to put him at 9 under.
Also at 9 under were Retief Goosen, who shot 6 under Saturday, and Tom Pence Jr., who finished 5 under on the day.
This story will be updated with Dennis Punzel's complete coverage from University Ridge.