State golf: Stoughton's Sam Anderson shoots 62 to win WSGA State Open qualifier

Stoughton’s Sam Anderson, a golfer at the University of Wisconsin, qualified for the state PGA’s Wisconsin State Open on Monday with a record-setting round of 9-under-par 62 at The Oaks in Cottage Grove.

Anderson, who finished fifth last week at the Wisconsin State Amateur, broke the course record at the Oaks by three strokes.

He shot a 4-under 31 on each side, including a 15-foot eagle putt on Hole No. 3 and a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 9, his final hole of the day. Anderson had one bogey, on the fifth hole.

The 100th Wisconsin State Open will take place Aug. 17-19 at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa.

Anderson, entering his senior year at Wisconsin, improved his Wisconsin career scoring average to 74.56 last season, ranking eighth in program history. He averaged 72.55 strokes per round last season.

