State allows golf courses to issue carts to disabled, physically limited players

Had the golf cart ban not been amended for handicapped people, the state or courses themselves may have faced legal challenges.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, which became law in 1990, provides protections for disabled people in a variety of aspects, including public accommodations like golf courses. Title III of the act states, “No individual shall be discriminated against on the basis of disability in the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations of any place of public accommodation by any person who owns, leases (or leases to), or operates a place of public accommodation.”

An argument could have been made that banning carts and effectively eliminating handicapped people’s ability to golf could be called discriminatory, even during the pandemic.

Baldauff didn’t answer specifically if Evers’ order can supersede the ADA if deemed necessary in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are in regular communication with stakeholders throughout the state as we implement the governor's Badger Bounce Back plan. As the governor has mentioned, the state is approaching this like turning a dial, not flipping a switch,” Baldauff wrote in an email. “That means we will follow the science and guidance of public health experts as we work to get back to our Wisconsin way of life, but we will also be flexible enough to make changes as we move forward.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.