State allowing golf courses to issue carts to disabled, physically limited players

Golfers across Wisconsin went back to courses Friday as Gov. Tony Evers’ altered “Safer at Home” order went in effect, which allowed courses to be open for the first time since late March.
Those players included Wisconsinites with disabilities that require a golf cart to traverse courses after the Governor’s office made exceptions to the order’s ban on carts.
People with disabilities or physical limitations — and have a state-issued disability card or parking placard — are allowed to use carts. Only one rider can use each cart, and a handicap placard or flag must be displayed. Carts must be sanitized after each use.
Evers’ order is part of the state’s actions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news was made public via social media by the Wisconsin Golf Association Thursday night in a post that cited the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and confirmed by Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff on Friday.
Evers’ order, an amended version of the one that went into effect March 25, allows golf courses to open with a number of restrictions, including a ban on golf carts for anyone not handicapped.
Other restrictions include enforcing social distancing requirements; taking tee times and payments over the phone or online; closing all clubhouses and pro shops; opening restaurants for only takeout orders; spacing out tee times; and closing driving ranges, putting ranges and miniature golf courses.
Had the golf cart ban not been amended for handicapped people, the state or courses themselves may have faced legal challenges.
The Americans with Disabilities Act, which became law in 1990, provides protections for disabled people in a variety of aspects, including public accommodations like golf courses. Title III of the act states, “No individual shall be discriminated against on the basis of disability in the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations of any place of public accommodation by any person who owns, leases (or leases to), or operates a place of public accommodation.”
An argument could have been made that banning carts and effectively eliminating handicapped people’s ability to golf could be called discriminatory, even during the pandemic.
Baldauff didn’t answer specifically if Evers’ order can supersede the ADA if deemed necessary in the fight against COVID-19.
“We are in regular communication with stakeholders throughout the state as we implement the governor's Badger Bounce Back plan. As the governor has mentioned, the state is approaching this like turning a dial, not flipping a switch,” Baldauff wrote in an email. “That means we will follow the science and guidance of public health experts as we work to get back to our Wisconsin way of life, but we will also be flexible enough to make changes as we move forward.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.