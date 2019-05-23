Try 3 months for $3
Steve Stricker tees off, AP photo

Steve Stricker tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Regions Tradition Champions Tour golf tournament on Monday, May 13, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala.

 BUTCH DILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steve Stricker made some incredible shots in his career on the PGA Tour, including an ace at the Memorial Tournament, a putt to win his third-straight John Deere Classic and a miraculous shot in 1999 at The Players Championship. 

Check them out here.

