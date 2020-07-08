Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits postponed until 2021

There is no guarantee moving it back a year will change anything. The PGA Tour resumed its schedule a month ago and has not allowed spectators for at least seven events. The PGA Championship on Aug. 6-9 in San Francisco will be the first major without fans.

Waugh raised the notion of canceling the Ryder Cup if the coronavirus situation hasn't changed by next September, though he was "betting on science."

The Americans, who won the last Ryder Cup on home soil in 2016, changed their qualifying because of the three-month shutdown that allowed Madison's Steve Stricker, the U.S. captain, a total of six captain's picks. With the postponement, the U.S. and European teams are reviewing their criteria. Europe said its Ryder Cup points earned since last September have been frozen until next year.

Players had urged all along for the Ryder Cup to be postponed if fans couldn't be there.

"The decision to reschedule is the right thing to do under the circumstances," Stricker said. "At the end of the day, we want to stage a Ryder Cup that will rival all over Ryder Cups in my home state of Wisconsin, and now we have the opportunity to showcase the event as it was meant to be seen."