The PGA Tour Champions is a young man’s game, relatively speaking.
With a few notable exceptions, the big winners on the age 50-and-over tour tend to be those who have most recently qualified to compete.
Retief Goosen is hoping to add to that list as he pursues his first Champions title in 10 attempts during his rookie season on the tour.
Meanwhile, Billy Andrade and Duffy Waldorf are looking to prove they still have the winning touch in their mid-50s.
Those three are among the leaders bunched within two shots heading into today’s final round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.
Goosen, fresh off his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, shot a 5-under-par 66 Saturday to move into a tie for fifth with Jerry Kelly and Tom Pernice Jr. at 9 under, two strokes behind leader Steve Flesch.
“I hope it’s my time tomorrow,” said Goosen, who has had two top-10 finishes in his first nine Champions events. “We’ll see, but the field is very bunched up. Tomorrow you’re probably going to have to shoot a low round because somebody is going to go and shoot a low round and probably come out of the pack.
“So you’re just going to have to keep making birdies out there and hopefully it’s enough come the last hole.”
Goosen’s best performance so far was a fourth-place finish at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last month. He followed that with a tie for 11th at the Principal Charity Classic.
He’s optimistic his time in the winner’s circle is just a matter of time.
“I’ve just got to hang in there and keep working away at it and hopefully the chances will come,” he said. “The more you start getting opportunities, hopefully, we can get a win under the belt.”
Andrade, 55, and Waldorf, 56, enter today’s round tied for second along with Steve Stricker at 10 under.
Andrade made a big splash early in his Champions career, winning three times during his second year in 2015. He hasn’t won since, but he’s come close this year with two second-place ties and one third-place finish.
“I’ve had a pretty good year so far,” he said. “I almost won a few times. I felt like I gave one away in Mississippi. But you know what, if I can keep knocking on the door, maybe, who the hell knows, maybe tomorrow’s my day and I can break through.
“But I really can’t think about that. I’ve got to just go out and play good golf and see where the chips fall.”
Waldorf has won twice on the Champions circuit, but his most recent one was in 2016. He has struggled most of this year, with just one top-10 finish in 12 events.
So he’s already outdriven his hopes heading into the AmFam.
“I probably exceeded my expectations by about 10 shots,” he said. “I’ve been kind of a par golfer this year.”
A regular at the Greater Milwaukee Open during his days on the regular tour, Waldorf is hoping his fondness for Wisconsin pays off this time around.
“I do miss Kopps,” he said in reference to the famed frozen custard shops in Milwaukee. “Really, Friday fish fry and brats and beer on the weekend and then going to Kopps on an almost daily basis, pretty much I need a diet after every trip to Wisconsin.”
Qualified for success
Gary Hallberg and Dan Olsen earned their way into the AmFam field by sharing first place in Monday’s qualifier at The Legend of Bergamont golf course in Oregon. After shooting even par in the first round, each shot 5-under 67 Saturday to move into the middle of the pack and set themselves up for a decent paycheck.
“It’s nice to feel like you’re playing decent and then you actually get the results,” Hallberg said. “In life we sometimes feel one way and we don’t get the results we deserve, or vice versa. It was a nice day.”
While Hallberg, 61, has had some success on the regular and Champions tours, Olsen struggled to make a go of it following his college days at Indiana and is looking to make his way onto the Champions circuit.
Days like Saturday make it all seem more possible, especially when he did it while playing in the same group as Ken Tanigawa, a player who has a similar resume and now is No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Olsen knows a strong finish today could be an important step for him is earning his way.
“When the sun shines on you you’ve got to go,” Olsen said. “I’ve known (Tanigawa) since the ‘80s. Everything he does now is a little better than he did 25 years ago. He putts better, he pitches it great, he drives it great and he makes great decisions. And he makes a bunch of money.
“I root for him. He’s an inspiration because he’s doing what I want to do and not very many guys do it. It’s not that I’m better than him, but if he can do it, maybe I can. He knows I can play, but just because you can play doesn’t mean you get to do it. There’s not enough spots.”