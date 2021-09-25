Young Americans take command of Ryder Cup with dominating Day 1

He swung so hard with a 52-degree wedge that momentum sent him backward, scrambling to keep his footing and then running down toward the edge of the bank until he could get his balance. The shot? Remarkable as ever, plopping down 6 feet away.

Thomas missed the par putt and the match was over. That was one of the few moments that didn't go the American's way.

Tiger's text inspires

Tiger Woods isn't at Whistling Straits, but several U.S. players say he helped inspire them to a big lead in the first day of the Ryder Cup.

Woods sent a group text through captain Steve Stricker to American players, saying he was behind them in their battle to regain the cup.

"The gist of basically what he said was I'm cheering you guys on, I'm right there with you and go fight and make us proud," Tony Finau said. "We were able to do that and if TW's watching, thanks for that text, brother, I think it helps us a lot."

Several players talked about the text from Woods, who is recovering from serious injuries in a February car accident. The U.S. went 6-2 on the opening day for its biggest first day margin since 1975.