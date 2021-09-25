Young Americans take command of Ryder Cup with dominating Day 1

SHEBOYGAN — The Americans haven't opened with a lead this large in the Ryder Cup since Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino were playing, and before Tiger Woods was even born.
That didn't seem to be big enough to satisfy U.S. captain Steve Stricker.
Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele each won two matches, Bryson DeChambeau smashed a drive that had everyone talking and the Americans were relentless Friday at Whistling Straits in losing only one match to build a 6-2 lead.
“It's a great start. We are happy with the start,” Stricker said. “But my message to the guys is tomorrow is a new day. Pretend today never happened, and let's keep our foot down and continue to play the golf that we know we can play.”
Oh, how Europe would like to forget this day ever happened.
Rory McIlroy never made it to the 16th hole in losing both his matches on the opening day for the first time. The lone bright spot was Jon Rahm, living up his No. 1 ranking by winning in foursomes with Sergio Garcia and keeping Europe in a tight fourballs match long enough for Tyrrell Hatton to birdie the last hole to at least salvage a half-point.
Europe has never trailed by four points after the first day since the Ryder Cup was expanded to include the continent in 1979, the modern era of these matches that Europe now dominates.
Go back to 1975 to find the last time the U.S. had a four-point lead in the Ryder Cup.
“No doubt, it was a tough day,” European skipper Padraig Harrington said, attributing the difference to a putt here, there and pretty much everywhere. “There's obviously still 20 points to play for.”
Suddenly, though, there seems to be a sense of urgency. The Americans were delivering big moments and the big smiles, waving up hands to get the one-sided gallery to cheer even louder, cupping hands to their ears to urge them along.
They are looking for a fresh start after a quarter-century of losing, and its youngest team in history took a big step to creating their own memories.
“They fought hard every single shot out there, from what I saw,” DeChambeau said after he and Scottie Scheffler earned a halve in fourballs. “This is a great start, but the job’s not over. We have two more days. A lot more golf. And we cannot lose our mindset to win.”
The first point of the 43rd Ryder Cup, postponed one year by the pandemic, went to Europe and its new “Spanish Armada” of Rahm and Garcia.
The final match ended in a halve when Justin Thomas delivered a late eagle putt that allowed him and Patrick Cantlay to come all the way back from a 3-down deficit.
Through the morning chill, the midday warmth, a ferocious wind in the afternoon and even a little rain, the one constant was American red scores filling the boards across Whistling Straits.
“We can come back from 6-2,” said McIlroy, trying to summon calm and confidence after losing both matches.
Europe will have to do it without him. McIlroy is not part of the foursomes lineup Saturday morning, the first time he has sat in a Ryder Cup.
Both captains stuck to their plans, and it only worked out for one of them.
Even with a 3-1 start in foursomes, Stricker broke up all his American teams as planned and still won the afternoon fourballs session with two wins and two draws.
Johnson and Schauffele never trailed together, while the high-spirited Tony Finau made six birdies as he and Harris English trounced McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
DeChambeau still hasn't won a Ryder Cup match, but he delivered quite a show.
He pounded a drive to where no one had dared to go on the par-5 fifth hole. It cleared a massive bunker complex and stopped rolling at 417 yards, setting up a 72-yard flip wedge for an easy eagle.
“There are two towers behind the green — I can’t even describe to you — they are like 250 or 200 yards right of where I’m trying to hit my drive,” Scheffler said. "And it’s crazy for him to be able to commit to that shot.
“It was great. That was a good spark for us and good momentum for the rest of the day.”
DeChambeau and Scheffler were poised for a 1-up victory until Hatton hit 5-iron into a hard left-to-right wind that landed near the hole and settled 7 feet away. He made the birdie putt to scratch out a halve and could only hope it was worth more.
“Things like this can turn the tide,” Rahm said.
After one day, it already feels like a strong tide, and that makes Saturday and another round of foursomes and fourballs more important than ever.
Harrington also broke up all his pairings. This was the first time since the Ryder Cup was expanded to include all of Europe in 1979 that no one from the morning played together in the afternoon from either team.
Cantlay and Schauffele were tough as ever in foursomes, which set the tone for the Americans. They were 5 up through five holes against McIlroy and Ian Poulter, and closed out their impressive 5-and-3 win with four straight birdies, the last one conceded.
“I don't know if anyone could have beat Xander and Patrick today,” McIlroy said.
Only one shot went into the lake — a pull-hook from Tommy Fleetwood on the par-5 16th. And there almost was one player who went into Lake Michigan. That would be Jordan Spieth, facing an impossible shot beneath the 17th green with the ball on a severe slope in the morning round.
He swung so hard with a 52-degree wedge that momentum sent him backward, scrambling to keep his footing and then running down toward the edge of the bank until he could get his balance. The shot? Remarkable as ever, plopping down 6 feet away.
Thomas missed the par putt and the match was over. That was one of the few moments that didn't go the American's way.
Tiger's text inspires
Tiger Woods isn't at Whistling Straits, but several U.S. players say he helped inspire them to a big lead in the first day of the Ryder Cup.
Woods sent a group text through captain Steve Stricker to American players, saying he was behind them in their battle to regain the cup.
"The gist of basically what he said was I'm cheering you guys on, I'm right there with you and go fight and make us proud," Tony Finau said. "We were able to do that and if TW's watching, thanks for that text, brother, I think it helps us a lot."
Several players talked about the text from Woods, who is recovering from serious injuries in a February car accident. The U.S. went 6-2 on the opening day for its biggest first day margin since 1975.
"Tiger's not with us in person but I know he's watching and talking to Stricker a lot," Harris English said. "We know he's got our backs, so that's really cool and we kind of used that energy today."
Xander Schauffele said the players were excited to hear that Woods was cheering hard for them from his home in Florida.
"We knew he was fist pumping from the couch," Schauffele said. "Whether he was on crutches or not he's as fired up as any back at home. So it's nice to have his support."
Stricker said he got the text Thursday and sent it out to the team on Friday. He said Woods wished players good luck and shared a few personal observations.
"He's a friend of a lot of these guys and these guys look up to him and I lean on him a lot throughout this whole process," Stricker said. "So it was great to hear from him and provide some words of encouragement to these guys."
Woods was an assistant captain in 2016, when the U.S. last won the cup. He returned as a player in 2018, but did not win a point in his matches. In eight Ryder Cups, Woods earned 14.5 points but had an overall losing record and only played on one winning team - the 1999 team that won in a huge final day comeback at Brookline.
SATURDAY FOURSOMES
7:05 a.m.: Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger vs. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia
7:21 a.m.: Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa vs. Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton
7:37 a.m.: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth vs. Victor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger
7:53 a.m.: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick
Another War by the Shore? Everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits
Europe has beaten the U.S. in nine of the last 12 Ryder Cups, but a talented American team captained by Madison's Steve Stricker is looking to reverse that tide this weekend at Whistling Straits on the shores of Lake Michigan.
The Americans have 11 of the top 16 players in the world and COVID-19 travel restrictions make the crowd at Whistling Straits even more one-sided than Lambeau Field.
The Americans bring the type of credentials that make them favorites in just about every Ryder Cup, and this year is no different. It just rarely translates into winning the Ryder Cup, and only Europe seems to have the answer.
Brooks Koepka is teammates for the week with Bryson DeChambeau and 10 other guys, charged with regaining the Ryder Cup on home soil. But his feud with the long hitter isn’t over by any stretch.
“We are worried about this one, and just trying to win this one,” Steve Stricker said when asked about Europe's dominance of the Ryder Cup.
“We have the best players this year,” said Paul Azinger, the lead analyst for NBC Sports who still uses pronouns as if it were 2008 when he was the U.S. captain. “And obviously, they (Europe) roll in with the most confidence and maybe the best team.”
In the post-Brexit world, seven of Europe’s 12 players aren’t technically from countries in the European Union anymore.
The captains are required to put one name in an envelope on Saturday evening. That player would sit out and be given a half-point if someone on the other team can't play because of injury.
As if there wasn’t enough suspense and second-guessing of the Ryder Cup captains in past years, a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic could make things more topsy-turvy than usual this time around.
“Amazing that this golf course is man-made,” European vice captain Graeme McDowell marveled, “because it just looks like it’s been there since the beginning of time.”
Tiger Woods won’t be at Whistling Straits this week, for obvious reasons. Phil Mickelson will, but for the first time since 1995, he won’t hit a shot in the Ryder Cup.
Friction within the team the Ryder Cup might be new for the Americans, but it hasn’t kept the Europeans from winning with regularity.
“I think this is a team event. I'm focused on helping Team USA to a victory, and that's honestly the reason why I'm here,” Bryson DeChambeau said.
At the Ryder Cup, Ian Poulter becomes an eye-bulging, fist-pumping burst of adrenaline who can put up ‘W’s while also getting under almost anyone's skin, whether it be Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson or even Michael Jordan.
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas almost surely will be paired together in both foursomes and fourballs beginning Friday, and what they deliver will go a long way toward deciding if Team USA can win the Ryder Cup.
Sergio Garcia is one of only four players to compete in Ryder Cups across four decades, and he has won 25 1/2 points, the most in Ryder Cup history and as many points as the 2021 U.S. team combined.
Lee Elder earned one of the nine automatic qualifying spots for Team Europe and will tie Nick Faldo's European record by making his 11th appearance this week.
“There's been captains who did a good job and it doesn't equate to a win,” Steve Stricker said before laughing and adding, “It can be a thankless job.”
Equipped with the most captain's picks in Ryder Cup history, Steve Stricker added four more rookies to his team on Tuesday to join the six players who earned automatic spots.
Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples join Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Davis Love III as assistant captains to Madison's Steve Stricker for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept. 24-26.
Facts and figures for the 43rd Ryder Cup matches Friday-Sunday at Pete Dye's Whistling Straits, which emulates a cliffside links course with two miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, bluffs, sand dunes and natural fescue lining the fairways.
A hole-by-hole look at the Straits course at Whistling Straits, site of the 43rd Ryder Cup matches Friday-Sunday.
A capsule look at the European team for the 43rd Ryder Cup matches Friday-Sunday at Whistling Straits.
A capsule look at the American team for the 43rd Ryder Cup matches Friday-Sunday at Whistling Straits.