With historic putting, ‘Patty Ice’ prevails in playoff at BMW Championship, clinches Ryder Cup spot

DeChambeau, who has stopped talking to any media that isn’t a PGA Tour partner, refused comment for everyone Sunday. He became the first player in PGA Tour history to post 261 without taking home a trophy.

Cantlay received two trophies — one from the the BMW Championship, the other from the century-old Western Golf Association — and plenty of other perks for his PGA Tour-leading third victory of the season and fifth overall.

He moved to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup, news he met by saying, “I know.” That means Cantlay goes to the Tour Championship next week with a two-shot lead over Tony Finau in the FedEx Cup finale with $15 million to the winner.

And he clinched the sixth and final automatic spot for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Madison resident Steve Stricker has six captain’s picks, and there was no way he was going to leave “Patty Ice” off the team regardless of the outcome.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard it. But I got it all week,” Cantlay said about his nickname. “There was maybe one or two guys that followed me around all four days, and they just every hole were screaming it. These were some of the most supportive, loudest fans I’ve ever experienced.”

They were treated to an amazing show.