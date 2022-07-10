Watch now: Jerry Kelly makes family's day after winning the Senior Players Championship

Jerry Kelly, riding high Sunday while leaving the course following his win in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, still found time to make a few new fans.

The 55-year-old Madison resident was all smiles after holding off friend and Madison-native Steve Stricker by two strokes, breaking away with two late birdies for his second Senior Players Championship win in the last three years.

During his final round on Sunday, Kelly spotted a fan holding a baby and a sign that read "my first golf tournament."

Kelly told the family he would meet them after the round to give them his hat and made good on his promise after closing the tournament with a 2-under 68.

"How good is this?" Kelly asked while signing his hat for 5-month-old Marlowe, who was quickly handed over for a meeting with the tournament's winner.

The family thanked Kelly as they congratulated him on his victory before they all joined together for a photo with the sign that started it all.

Check out the video of the meeting shared by the PGA Tour Champions Sunday on social media: