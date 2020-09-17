USGA letting 'Winged Foot be Winged Foot' likely means another brutal US Open

“Something would have to go seriously wrong to get into the realms of goofy golf,” Rory McIlroy said.

No one expects the winner to break par this week, even with the move from June to September, and no one expects the USGA to have to do much to tinker with the West course.

And no one summed up the test better than John Bodenhamer, the senior managing director of championships for the USGA and the person in charge of setting up the course.

“We will let Winged Foot be Winged Foot,” he said.

His comment was inspired from digging through history of U.S. Opens at Winged Foot. A reporter wanted to know if the USGA was going to toughen the course in 1929. Bodenhamer cited this reply from course architect A.W. Tillinghast:

“We’re not going to outfit Miss Winged Foot in any different way than she otherwise would be. No fancy clothes, no special jewelry ... just wash her face up for the party, and she’ll be good enough.”

The final dress rehearsal was Wednesday. Tiger Woods out first in the morning dew by himself, gearing up for a course where he is 18-over par in six previous rounds — four at the 1997 PGA Championship, two at the 2006 U.S. Open, the first time he missed the cut at a major as a pro.