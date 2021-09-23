US seeks answers to why Europe keeps winning Ryder Cup

Golf is “chancy” in any format, and the Ryder Cup is played once every two years, at least when it's not postponed by a pandemic.

“So would it surprise you if the U.S. went on a similar run to what Europe has been on for the next 20 years? Wouldn't surprise me,” Cantlay said.

He then switched to roulette, with a mostly 50-50 chance of winning, skewed ever so slightly to the house. It could hit red six times in a row and no one would blink. But take another 50-50 gamble, such as flipping a coin.

“If the quarter flips tails, heads, tails, heads, tails, heads, then you would think something trippy was going on,” he said.

Back to the Ryder Cup.

Cantlay pointed out variables such as the captains, players, golf courses and even the weather changing from one Ryder Cup to the next one. And then he reached his conclusion.

“You're really going to ask a question like that and think you’re going to get the right answer?” he said with a smile. “I don’t have the answers to that. This is my first one.”

Maybe that counts as a slight edge for the Americans. This is their youngest team ever, with an average age of 29. Only three of their 12 players have competed in more than one Ryder Cup.