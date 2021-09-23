US chances at Ryder Cup may hinge on Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

Eleven years later they were both major championship winners, and their pairing together at Le Golf National in the last Ryder Cup was as natural as a plate of steak and frites.

What wasn’t so natural was the experience of standing on the first tee for Thomas, who was playing in his first Ryder Cup.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Thomas said. “Fourball is pretty kind of lenient on who goes first, who doesn’t, but he was just like, do you want to go first or me? He knew it was going to take a couple holes for me to settle in and I rode my horse until I finally got comfortable.”

Spieth and Thomas would win that best-ball match against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, only to get spanked in the afternoon alternate-shot match by Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, who were making a name for themselves in France as the “Moliwood” team.

But on the second day they would win both matches, dealing European Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter losses in each, one with Jon Rahm as his partner and the other with Rory McIlroy. Between them, they would account for four of the 10.5 points scored by the U.S. in a Ryder Cup otherwise dominated by Europe.