STEVENS POINT — Years of renovation and a spring of sacrifice at SentryWorld Golf Course will pay off this summer when a loaded field of players competes at the U.S. Senior Open.

Workers at the course, opened by insurance giant Sentry in 1982, have been installing new technology and adjusting its layout in preparation for hosting its first U.S. Senior Open and just the second U.S. Senior Open hosted in the state. The June 29-July 2 tournament, one of the majors on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, will be the 17th USGA championship played in Wisconsin.

But SentryWorld took its desire to put on the best tournament possible to a level that even USGA organizers aren’t accustomed to seeing. SentryWorld hasn’t opened to the public this season, a sacrifice to the venue’s bottom line, but one meant to keep course conditions at their best when the 156-player field tees off this summer.

“We’ve spared nothing at this facility,” said Sentry CEO, president and chairman of the board Pete McPartland. ”I will tell you USGA folks, you will not be disappointed. I think you will get a sense today of how well this (course) will reflect on the work we’ve done and the selection you’ve made.”

Ben Kimball, the senior director of championships for the USGA, played the course on Sunday and Monday, learning the ebbs and flows of the parkland course and getting a feel for how it may need to be adjusted for the tournament.

He told reporters he was taken back by the work that Sentryworld had done.

“I don’t ever recall a (senior) championship venue being closed six, eight months leading up to the championship,” Kimball said. “That’s unheard of folks, that just doesn’t happen. The commitment that Sentry, Sentryworld has made to this championship is truly unparalleled.”

Reporters were allowed to play the course Monday as part of the media day event, using mats to protect the ground on each shot approaching the green.

Mike James, the course’s general manager, said he’s defining success of the tournament by three key metrics — fan turnout, players’ scores and feedback. USGA representatives emphasized Monday the need for the course to challenge each element of a player’s game, and find a need for every type of club and shot in the bag. James the staff at SentryWorld is striking a balance between challenging players and representing central Wisconsin.

“It’s not secret that a few years ago, we were all going through a pretty tough stretch with COVID,” James said. “I think with this championship being announced, it was something to look forward to and could revitalize some business that was lost during that period. I can’t walk out of my house without a neighbor or somebody else saying, ‘I can’t wait for this championship,’ or, ‘Thanks for bringing it.’

“This is a big deal. And the amount of people that are coming to the area, it’s a lot of people to essentially show off (to) … this is a great town, it’s a great place. People love it … that excitement, energy and enthusiasm will just continue as we get closer to the championship.”

SentryWorld installed SubAir systems under each of the course’s greens, which allow for quicker drying of the putting surfaces and a more consistent green speed over the 18 holes. Each bunker also has a drip irrigation system around each bunker, which keeps the grass around the hazards lush.

Multiple tee grounds, bunkers, greens and roughs have been altered over the past two years in the leadup to the tournament, and Kimball and his staff will continue evaluating each hole until the tournament. UGA staffers have been popping onto the course over the past 18 months to keep tabs on the alterations.

More than 3,000 entries were accepted to the tournament, with 86 exempt players taking about half of the field. Qualifying events are being held nationwide, with the Tory Burne in Hudson and Stevens Point Country Club hosting qualifiers for the event. The field will be cut to the top 60 players and ties heading into the weekend.

Wisconsin natives Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker are in the exempt field, and organizers hope their presence will draw in fans from the southern part of the state. Kelly and Sticker were prominently featured on signage on the street approaching SentryWorld, and Stricker will be looking for his third U.S. Senior Open title. He won his second Regions Traditions last weekend to make him a five-time major winner on the Champions Tour.

Photos: Round 3 action from the 2022 American Family Insurance Championship