Tough finish puts Tiger Woods 8 shots back at US Open with 73

Woods had his first birdie by spinning a short iron to six feet and making the putt on the short par-4 sixth. He gave it back two holes later when another tee shot just missed the fairway and settled deep in the mangled Winged Foot rough.

"Beginning part of the round, it seemed like things weren't going my way," Woods said. "Good tee shots ... ended up in the rough in bad spots."

Luck and momentum appeared to be on his side when he rolled in a 31-foot birdie putt over one of the many severe slopes on Winged Foot's tricky greens at No. 9. That kicked off a stretch of three straight birdies, putting Woods at 1-under and in good position at a course where he's historically struggled.

The momentum was short-lived in Winged Foot's long rough.

A shot that didn't fade enough led to bogey on the long par-3 13th and one that faded too much caused another on the next hole. Another long putt dropped for birdie on the difficult 16th, but he gave it right back on the equally tough par-4 17th.

Still in decent shape at 1 over, Woods walked off No. 18 with a sour taste for his round after dumping a tight-lied pitch shot into the severe front slope of the par 4 and missing a nine-foot bogey putt.