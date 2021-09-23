Tim Dahlberg: Not exactly a united US team at Ryder Cup

“I’m not sure he loves the Ryder Cup that much," Azinger said. “If he doesn’t love it, he should relinquish his spot and get people there who do love it.”

Koepka insisted Thursday that he never disparaged the Ryder Cup and that the media took it the wrong way. It was typical Koepka: blunt, defiant and unafraid to say just what he thinks.

“I never said it was negative. Y’all spun it that way,” he said. “I never said it was negative. I said it was different.”

But he raised eyebrows in a Golf Digest interview when he suggested that team golf, especially alternate shot where you are dependent on a partner, isn’t really his thing. He was also the only one of 12 American players who didn’t join captain Steve Stricker in an excursion to Whistling Straits earlier this month to play the course and get to know each other better — which Koepka said was because he was rehabbing his wrist injury.

On a young U.S. team with six Ryder Cup rookies, Koepka is an elder statesman of sorts at the age of 31. He has played in two Ryder Cups and has mostly delivered, with a 4-3-1 record on one winning and one losing team.