Tim Dahlberg: Jon Rahm's US Open win has a little karma to it

And he returned to play here for the first time since being escorted off the 18th green at the Memorial after testing positive for COVID-19 while building a six-shot lead through three rounds.

Karma indeed.

"It's the exact reason why I won," Rahm said. "It had to happen in a beautiful setting like this."

The follies of a few weeks ago will now become a minor footnote in Rahm's story. The first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open came back from quarantine to win not just because he was the best player in the field this week, but because he handled the disappointment of the Memorial so well.

No pouting. No finger-pointing. No blame for anything except an insidious virus that has killed so many here, and so many in Rahm's home country.

He's lost friends, and seen families devastated. He knows he's privileged to play golf for a living, and he wasn't going to whine about what might have been.