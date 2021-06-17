Tim Dahlberg: A different US Open than imagined at Torrey Pines

And if he can shoot a 64 while playing with COVID like he did in the third round of Memorial earlier this month, who knows what's possible in the Open. Rahm certainly had time to think about it as he isolated himself in Arizona after his positive test and missing his parents seeing his young son for the first time.

"It was really easy when you're laying in your bed to go back and forth, what could be in the future, what could have been in the past,'' Rahm said "A lot of meditation and mindful reading and trying to stay in the present, and within the weird part of saying this is trying to understand what that experience was for and trying to learn from it.''

Still, for a lot of fans in San Diego this tournament is all about one man. Mickelson is not only a hometown favorite but showed he can still compete at the highest level by becoming the oldest player to ever win a major in the PGA Championship.

If Mickelson's win at the PGA was a huge feel-good story, imagine what would happen if he finally won an Open after finishing second six times — and did it on a course he grew up playing. It's improbable, for sure, but so was the way he dominated on the weekend at Kiawah Island against players half his age.