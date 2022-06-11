Tight pack trailing leaders has field expecting 'shootout' in AmFam Championship final round

Thongchai Jaidee was on his way to grab a late lunch Saturday afternoon as one of four players then in the lead after his second round of the American Family Insurance Championship.

The final 45 minutes of play afterward shook things up considerably, setting up what could be a wide-open final round. First-round leader Steve Flesch made a bogey 6 on the 16th hole. Kirk Triplett carded a double bogey on the par-3 17th. Paul Broadhurst bogeyed No. 18.

And then came Miguel Angel Jiménez, who closed with birdies on two of his final three holes after starting his round ominously, breaking his driver on No. 2.

Jaidee and Jiménez left University Ridge Golf Course tied atop the leaderboard at 10-under-par 134. But 14 other players will start Sunday within three shots of the lead.

"It's going to be a shootout," said Madison native Jerry Kelly, the two-time defending tournament champion who's part of the chasing pack.

Indeed, Kelly and the others within three shots should feel like they gave themselves a chance going into final round. The eventual winner twice in the first five years of the AmFam Championship was three back entering Sunday.

Jaidee has never won in North America but put himself in position with a bogey-free 65 that tied his PGA Tour Champions career best and was the low round of an overcast day.

It looked like others were going to join him at 7 under for the day but the pack gave back shots late in the round.

There was no such reversal for Jaidee, a 52-year-old former paratrooper in the Royal Thai Army who has 19 international victories since turning pro at 30.

He got on a roll with a putt at No. 9 that gave him the first of five birdies in an eight-hole stretch. He said his confidence with his putter was high.

"I holed some good putts but the more important thing here (was) keeping the ball in play," Jaidee said. "I hit a lot of greens, hit a lot of fairways."

Broadhurst, Flesch and Paul Goydos were one shot back. Triplett, the 2016 AmFam Championship winner who was 7 under through 14 holes Saturday, was two shots out of the lead along with David Branshaw and Colin Montgomerie.

The field combined for 333 birdies and 11 eagles on Saturday, 63 more holes under par than were put up Friday.

Jiménez had a three-putt bogey on No. 15 but made up for it quickly. His iron off the tee at the par-3 17th got within 5 feet.

He was also at 10 under and also in the lead after the second round of this tournament last year. He finished one shot behind Kelly.

"I'll just play golf and enjoy myself on the golf course and anything happens," Jiménez said, looking ahead to Sunday. "There are a lot of players, very good quality of the players."

The combination of trying to defend his championship at his hometown event and getting the trophy last week at the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa, had Kelly saying he's feeling tired.

He carded five birdies Saturday but had bogeys on Nos. 5 and 10. A chip-in try for eagle from the fringe on 16 rolled around the cup and out.

"Another fairly sloppy day," Kelly said. "Just made some bogeys in there that I shouldn't have, didn't make some birdies that I should have and still wasn't as tight, as crisp as I'd like to be."

