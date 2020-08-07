Tiger Woods struggles to make cut at PGA Championship as putter goes cold

He did, but there are eight shots and more than three dozen players separating himself and Li. An improbable gap to make up under the best of circumstances. Impossible if he keeps putting like that.

“You give it a run, but it's just not rolling out,” Woods said.

He complained that the practice green has been rolling faster than the greens on the course all week.

Sure enough, the trouble started right away. On the first hole, he lined up an 8-footer, expecting it to move slightly to the right as it approached the hole. It stayed dead straight. It was the first of five misses from 12 feet and closer on the day. He needed 17 putts over the front nine, and made the turn in 2-over 37. At that point, he hadn't made a putt longer than 3 feet.

His sand wedge was no help. In two days, he hasn't left himself closer than 7 feet out of any of the seven greenside bunkers he's found.

But when asked if he thought he could still win this tournament, Woods responded as expected: “Yeah,” he said.

He was happy with his driver. He hit nine fairways, which was three more than the day before. But for the second straight day, he could not make both things work at the same time.