Tiger Woods still chasing records as September US Open set to start at Winged Foot

Notes: The U.S. Open returns to Winged Foot for the sixth time, and the first time in 14 years. Geoff Ogilvy won in a U.S. Open remembered as much for Phil Mickelson and Colin Montgomerie making double bogey on the 18th hole and finishing one shot behind. ... Brooks Koepka, who in the last three U.S. Opens has won twice and was runner-up, withdrew because of a knee injury. ... This is the first U.S. Open without qualifying in nearly 100 years. Local and sectional qualifying had to be canceled because it was not safe to stage them during the COVID-19 pandemic. ... This is the first U.S. Open in September since Francis Ouimet, a 20-year-old amateur, beat Harry Vardon and Ted Ray at The Country Club in 1913. ... Dustin Johnson has won twice and been runner-up twice in his last four starts. He captured the FedEx Cup for the first time. ... Lee Westwood is among Europeans playing in the U.S. for the first time since golf was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. He skipped the PGA Championship last month in San Francisco. ... Winged Foot is where Tiger Woods missed the cut in a major for the first time as a pro. ... Mickelson will get his sixth try at the career Grand Slam. He has a record six runner-up finishes in the U.S. Open, including at Winged Foot in 2006. ... Of the five previous U.S. Opens, only two players have finished under par — Fuzzy Zoeller and Greg Norman in 1984, when Zoeller won in a playoff.