Tiger Woods' quest for sixth Masters title will have to wait

Lowry’s drive caught a tree down the right side, preventing him from having a view of the green. He whacked one off the pine straw that sailed about 80 yards left of the flag, rolling to a stop in the middle of the adjacent ninth fairway.

“I’d hate to be his caddie trying to get the yardage,” someone in the sparse gallery quipped.

The 2019 British Open champion gave himself a chance to salvage par, hitting a wedge to 14 feet. But the putt curled up short of the cup and Lowry settled for bogey.

He was tied for 20th at 5 under after a 68.

MAKING THE CUT

Jordan Spieth and Rafael Cabrera Bello both had a chance to knock a bunch of people out of the weekend, including each other.

Cabrera Bello finished out the second round on No. 9, while Spieth completed his round about the same time on the adjacent 18th hole.

If either had made a birdie, the other would’ve missed the cut — along with nine other players.

Spieth never had a chance at a birdie after hitting his drive into a tree. In fact, he needed to make a testy 15-foot putt just to save par and maintain his chances of making the cut.