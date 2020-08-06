Tiger Woods positions himself for a major chase at PGA Championship

He beat the other two guys in his threesome, not a bad accomplishment considering one is a former No. 1 player in the world and the other is the current No. 1. The only surprise for Woods when his day was done was the number of players off early who had gone even lower.

Still, Woods was just three shots off the early pace as he resumed his chase — delayed by a pandemic — for his first win since his historic Masters victory last year. He’s looking — and feeling — comfortable in an area where he has played some of his best golf.

The record he wants most — 18 majors won by Jack Nicklaus — is still in play, at least for another day.

``I felt like I kept the round going most of the day,’’ Woods said. ``I let a couple go here and there but, for the better part of the day, it was a very solid round.’’

Just what Woods expected in only his second competitive tournament since the pandemic began is hard to say. He talked about playing decently at the Memorial last month and practicing well at home in Florida but it’s the majors that ultimately test just where his game is.

Pretty good, it seems, even if his 2-under score came in conditions that weren’t quite as treacherous as they will be as the week goes on.