Tiger Woods faces stern test to get to FedEx Cup finale

For Woods, the math is simple. He needs a top finish or he has two weeks off ahead of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, which wouldn’t be the worst dilemma he has faced.

If it took time for Woods to remember the holes, the routing might confuse him. The course was reconfigured for the U.S. Open because the closing holes don’t have a lot of room for thousands of fans, much less hospitality structures. But when the BMW Championship had to do without fans, the routing was returned to the way it is for the members.

Regardless of the order of holes, they are strong.

“We’ve played a lot of short and soft golf courses, and this is far from short and soft,” Thomas said. “For the most part, I think there’s a reason this place held a U.S. Open. It’s kind of in a league of its own in my opinion.”

Woods played the nine back alone late Tuesday afternoon, and he played the front nine Wednesday morning with Rory McIlroy, with whom he played the final two rounds at TPC Boston last week.