Tiger Woods bucks his Masters history with opening 68

But something always seems to click in Woods' game as soon as he drives down Magnolia Lane.

“I think that understanding how to play this golf course is so important,” he said. “I've been lucky enough to have so many practice rounds throughout my career with so many past champions, and I was able to win this event early in my career and build myself up for the understanding that I’m going to come here each and every year.”

Even in the best of times, Woods usually gets off to a sluggish start.

It was only the second time he's broken 70 in the opening round at Augusta, matching the 68 he shot to begin the 2010 Masters.

More telling, it was his first bogey-free round in a major championship since the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine.

There was really only one shot that Woods wanted back.

Finishing up on the front side, he was in perfect position to set up another birdie with a wedge to the par-5 eighth hole. He wound up settling for par after the ball landed on the wrong shelf of the long, tiered green.

“Other than that, I just did everything well,” Woods said. “The only thing I could say is that I wish I could have made a couple more putts. I missed everything on the high side.”