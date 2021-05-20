‘This golf course is a beast': Wind, putting surfaces likely to wreak havoc at PGA Championship

DeChambeau has tried to solve every equation for every variable in golf, except for wind. Not that he hasn’t tried.

“Man, you guys are going to eat this one up,” he said, bracing his audience for a spiel on science. “But the laminar flow of the wind and how it works ... I mean, look, there are certain times where over certain dune hills and stuff on greens and before the greens where the wind will flow down and up and over certain mounds, so that’s going to make it feel weird, play different, and it’s just going to affect how the ball goes.”

Golf architects Pete and Alice Dye probably didn’t consider laminar flow when they designed the Ocean Course. But it was built for wind, and that’s been the best defense as long as golf has been played.

It starts to unfold Thursday with a field that features 99 of the top 100 players in the world, all of them offering different assessments on which part of their game needs to be the sharpest.

McIlroy is trying to end seven years without a major and comes into the PGA Championship fresh off a victory at Quail Hollow, his first win in 18 months. Jordan Spieth goes after the final leg of the career Grand Slam, with four straight top-10 finishes, including his first win since 2017.