'The Postman' Ian Poulter delivers, annoys come Ryder Cup time

“You have players who you want to just focus on playing golf,” Harrington said. “And you have other players who want a bit of a hyped-up week, and Ian is one who can take that pressure and can deal with it.”

Poulter is 14-6-2 in his previous six Ryder Cups. He is 5-0-1 in singles. He has been on five winning teams and only one loser.

He has taken down the likes of Woods, with whom he has an interesting and not-always-smooth past, and Phil Mickelson and Johnson, too. Also, Matt Kuchar. Kuchar was en route to winning the PGA Tour money title in 2010 when the U.S. and Europe showed up at Celtic Manor. He was paired against Poulter, who was warming up for their singles match when a Sky Sports reporter stopped him on the range for a quick prematch interview.

“I WILL deliver my point,” Poulter guaranteed.

He did. The 5-and-4 victory was the biggest blowout for Europe as it held onto a one-point victory.

Though Poulter had delivered four points two years earlier at Valhalla, that came in a loss. This came in a win, and so, a legend was born.