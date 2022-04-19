'The Match' for 2022 will pit Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs knock Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs in each of the previous two NFL seasons, but soon they'll be teammates on the golf course.

On June 1, the star quarterbacks will face off against Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady in "The Match" golf event.

Brady and former Broncos/Colts quarterback Peyton Manning played with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods in May 2020 in "The Match: Champions for Charity."

Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau beat Brady and Mickelson in "The Match" last July. This will be "The Match" debut for Mahomes and Allen.

The quarterbacks are ditching the golf stars this time around. Brady threw down the gauntlet when he announced the tournament.

"Like previous versions of 'The Match' players will be mic'd up during competition, allowing viewers at home to hear the chatter inside the ropes and facilitate banter between the broadcast crew and players during the event," Golf Digest wrote. "The 12-hole challenge format ... will also return."

Mahomes was asked about playing in "The Match" on Monday as the Chiefs opened Phase I of their offseason workout program. Mahomes, 26, did some trash-talking, saying he and Allen, 25, will have an advantage over Rodgers, 38, and Brady, 44.

"I think the reason we're gonna win is because we're gonna be able to play the course a little differently than then old Tom and old Aaron over there," Mahomes said with a smile. "So they're gonna be playing it nice and easy. They might get us on a couple par-3s and stuff like that, but whenever we can really open it up and use the drivers, it's gonna be nice to be able to use our little wedges when they're using their 6-irons. So that'll help us a little bit."

Turner Sports said since its inception, "The Match" has raised nearly $33 million for charitable organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

Mahomes is no stranger to the golf course. He played in the the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in 2020 and 2021.

The Match will air on TNT at 5:30 p.m. on June 1 from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.