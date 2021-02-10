Stevens Point to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open

SentryWorld in Stevens Point will host the U.S. Senior Open Championship in 2023.

The USGA announced the decision Tuesday in a news release, marking the second U.S. Senior Open to be held in the state and the first since 2007. The 2023 tournament will run June 29 to July 2.

“We know that the region and community will enthusiastically support the U.S. Senior Open and that SentryWorld will provide a complete test for an international field competing for the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA’s senior managing director of championships.

The SentryWorld course — developed by Sentry Insurance, whose headquarters are in Stevens Point — was built in 1982 and renovated in 2013. The complex holds the course, indoor tennis courts, banquet halls and restaurants. It has hosted a number of USGA events, most recently the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in 2019.

“When the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship is played here, we’ll again get to show the world what our beautiful course and community have to offer,” Sentry president and CEO Pete McPartland said. “We look forward to working with the USGA team over the next two years as we prepare to host what will surely be a memorable championship.”