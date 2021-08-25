Steve Stricker's tough task: US Ryder Cup team filled with uncertainty a month out

Reed had to withdraw from this week's BMW Championship, the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events where points are quadrupled in value. He started the postseason at No. 22. Not playing last week dropped him to No. 26.

And with a 69-man field and no cut at Caves Valley outside Baltimore, odds are against him staying among the top 30 who advance to the Tour Championship.

The BMW Championship is the final week for Americans to earn one of six automatic spots on the Ryder Cup team, and this is one area of minimal drama.

Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas all have mathematically clinched their spots.

Finau is holding down the last spot, though Stricker has six captain's picks and Finau most certainly would receive one of them if he gets passed by Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth or Harris English.

Reed is at No. 10 and needs a captain's pick.

Does he get one?

Oddly enough, Reed was the first player Stricker called when he was about to be announced as the captain in late February 2019.