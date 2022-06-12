Steve Stricker's final-round run isn't enough for top-10 finish at AmFam Championship

Steve Stricker assessed the situation after he rolled in a putt for his third straight birdie during the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship.

He was one shot out of the lead after moving to 9 under par — 5 under for the day — through 14 holes on Sunday at University Ridge Golf Course. But there were still nine players ahead of him because of a logjam at 10 under for the tournament.

He targeted 13 under as the number he needed to reach, with the par-5 16th looming as an eagle chance.

"I told Nicki we've got to run the tables," he said of his conversation with his wife and caddie. "We've got to make them all coming in."

Stricker's momentum stalled, however, and the Madison resident managed only pars on his final four holes.

His first two rounds ended up costing him a chance to contend for the title, which Thongchai Jaidee won at 14 under.

"I come into this week every year thinking, yeah, this is going to be my year," said Stricker, who finished tied for 11th after entering the day at 4 under and in a tie for 25th. "And then I always end up here trying to rally at the very end. I've got to get off to better starts, I think."

Stricker's 67 was one off the best round of the day but he narrowly missed his fifth top-10 finish of the PGA Tour Champions season. He won the Regions Tradition four weeks ago, a major accomplishment considering the health woes last November that had him in the hospital for nearly two weeks and made him lose 25 pounds.

"I've got a different perspective on life and all sorts of different things now," he said. "I still have some battles to get over. I've still got to get stronger and continue to work on that part of it. I'm just thankful to be able to do this, to be able to continue to play, something that I really love to do."

Putting on his tournament host hat, Stricker proclaimed the proceedings a success even if he didn't get the victory.

"Another wonderful week here," he said. "Tremendous crowd support, sponsor support and player support. We had it all again."

