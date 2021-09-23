Steve Stricker's biggest issue at Ryder Cup is getting back trophy

“Europe brings a strong team and they play well and are tough and we always have tough matches that seem to have gone their way more times than ours lately,” Stricker said. "But we look to try to change that this week and move on.

“We are worried about this one, and just trying to win this one.”

Players from both teams arrived at Whistling Straits under a gray sky and occasional drizzle, with formal practice sessions starting Tuesday ahead of the Friday start.

Stricker said he has only spoken to Koepka and is confident he's ready to go.

“He tells me everything is 100 percent and everything is ready and raring to go,” Stricker said. “I haven't run into him yet today. I've heard that he's here, but I haven't seen him yet. From what I understand, he's fully healed and ready for everything.”

As for the public beef between Koepka and DeChambeau, Stricker repeated that he expects no issues, having received word from both players it won't be a problem this week.

Stricker didn't seem bothered by Koepka's interview with Golf Digest published last week in which he said the Ryder Cup takes him out of his routine because he's pulled in so many directions.