Steve Stricker wins another comeback award after big 2022 in wake of mysterious illness

DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Steve Stricker has won a "comeback" award for the third time in his career — back-to-back years on the PGA Tour, and now the Ben Hogan Award from the Golf Writers Association of America for staying active in the wake of a physical handicap or serious injury.
Stricker, just weeks after leading the U.S. to a Ryder Cup victory, developed a mysterious illness that caused his white blood cell count to spike, his liver count to plunge and inflammation around his heart.
He was hospitalized around the holidays, didn't start last season until May and went on to win four times on the PGA Tour Champions, including a senior major.
The GWAA also chose distinguished club professional Bob Ford (Oakmont and Seminole) for the William D. Richardson Award for outstanding contributions to golf; and Peter Jacobsen for its Jim Murray Award for his access, words and cooperation with the media.
They will be honored April 5 at the annual GWAA awards dinner in Augusta, Georgia.
Photos: Round 3 action from the 2022 American Family Insurance Championship
Paul Broadhurst hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Madison native Jerry Kelly hits from the first fairway during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Thongchai Jaidee hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison. Jaidee went on to win the tournament after posting a 68 on Sunday.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Miguel Ángel Jiménez walks off the second tee during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Madison resident and tournament host Steve Stricker hits from the first fairway during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Madison resident and tournament host Steve Stricker hits a tee shot on the first hole during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
John Daly hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Jerry Kelly waves to the crowd on the ninth hole during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Jerry Kelly hits from the 18th fairway during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Tom Pernice Jr. chips onto the ninth green during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Kirk Triplett his from the ninth fairway during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Marco Dawson hits from the ninth fairway during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Paul Broadhurst chips onto the 18th green during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
David Branshaw chips onto the ninth green during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Miguel Ángel Jiménez hits form the 14th fairway during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
John Daly waits to putt on the ninth green during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Golfers, from left, John Daly, Colin Montgomerie and Kirk Triplett along with their caddies play the 17th green during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Thongchai Jaidee chips onto the ninth green during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Thongchai Jaidee, left, and his caddie read a putt on the ninth green during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Thongchai Jaidee sinks his tournament-winning putt on the 18th green during the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Thongchai Jaidee celebrates his victory on the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Thongchai Jaidee, right, and his caddie celebrate after winning the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Thongchai Jaidee holds up the American Family Insurance Championship trophy after his win at the American Family Insurance Championship Sunday at University Ridge in Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!