Steve Stricker wins another comeback award after big 2022 in wake of mysterious illness

Steve Stricker has won a "comeback" award for the third time in his career — back-to-back years on the PGA Tour, and now the Ben Hogan Award from the Golf Writers Association of America for staying active in the wake of a physical handicap or serious injury.

Stricker, just weeks after leading the U.S. to a Ryder Cup victory, developed a mysterious illness that caused his white blood cell count to spike, his liver count to plunge and inflammation around his heart.

He was hospitalized around the holidays, didn't start last season until May and went on to win four times on the PGA Tour Champions, including a senior major.

The GWAA also chose distinguished club professional Bob Ford (Oakmont and Seminole) for the William D. Richardson Award for outstanding contributions to golf; and Peter Jacobsen for its Jim Murray Award for his access, words and cooperation with the media.

They will be honored April 5 at the annual GWAA awards dinner in Augusta, Georgia.

