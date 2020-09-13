Steve Stricker tied for PGA Champions lead in South Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Madison resident Steve Stricker and Miguel Angel Jimenez shared the lead going into the final round of the Sanford International, with Fred Couples, Darren Clarke and Kevin Sutherland a shot behind after a low-scoring day.

The only player at at Minehaha Country Club set to play next week in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, Stricker birdied the par-5 16th and par-4 18th on Saturday for a 6-under 64 to post at 9-under 131.

"I like my spot and I'm going to have to go out tomorrow and put up another good round," Stricker said. "That's my focus anyway, to get out there and make birdies and try not to make any mistakes."

The U.S. Ryder Cup captain won the inaugural event in 2018, then skipped his title defense last year.

"I feel like I'm the defending champion," Stricker said. "I haven't been here since two years ago, but I enjoy the layout. You've got to put it in the proper spot. If you don't hit it in the fairway, sometimes hitting it on these small undulating greens is tough, as you saw a couple short holes for me today that you end up scrambling."

Jimenez, the Spanish star tied for the lead with David Toms and Dicky Pride after the rainy first round, birdied the par-4 15th as well as 16 and 18 in a 66.