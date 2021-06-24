Steve Stricker shoots 63 to lead Senior Players Championship

The group at 69 included defending champion Jerry Kelly, a Madison native who is coming off his second straight victory in Wisconsin.

The putter grip Stricker used Thursday was the same one he had when he won the Chubb Classic earlier this year in Florida. And then he went to something else, typical of most players, although in this case he said his putting was still not great that week.

“I gave it another chance,” he said.

Stricker for years used the same putter during his best run on the PGA Tour. Now he’s tinkering, even experimenting with the arm-lock method used by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar.

He’s not ready for that just yet.

“I’m a left dominant-sided putter, left arm putter, so even the arm lock feels good to me, but that’s another level,” he said. “So I’ve been going the other way and putting this grip on and that feels pretty good.”

Starting on the back nine in windy conditions, Stricker hit 6-iron to 4 feet on the 11th hole, followed with his bunker shot on the 12th and then hit a lob wedge to 4 feet on the par-5 16th, holed a 20-foot birdie on the 17th and knocked it in from 10 feet behind the hole at No. 18.

Only seven players broke par on the South Course, that previously hosted a World Golf Championship.