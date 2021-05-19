Steve Stricker not sure if Tiger Woods available as Ryder Cup assistant in September at Whistling Straits

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Steve Stricker would love to have Tiger Woods at Whistling Straits as one of his assistant captains. He just doesn't know if Woods will be available for duty four months from now.

Stricker says he was recently on a zoom call with Woods — topic not disclosed — and said his spirits were great and he seemed to be in a better place while recovering from multiple leg injuries from his Feb. 23 car crash in Los Angeles.

The Ryder Cup is Sept. 24-26.

“I don't know if were are there yet to commit to him being there,” Stricker said. “We were on a Zoom call with him just this last week and he seems like he's in a better place. Like I said, though, he's still got some ways to go.”

Stricker would love to have him, which seemed obvious. Woods was an assistant captain to Davis Love III in the 2016 Ryder Cup and to Stricker in the 2017 Presidents Cup. He played in the Ryder Cup in 2018 and was playing captain in the Presidents Cup the following year.